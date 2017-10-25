Both the teams have progressed to the last eight after losing their opening games, Spain to another top title-favourite and South American champions Brazil and Mali to another Latin American outfit, Paraguay, respectively.

While Spain have played mostly in the southern coastal city of Kochi, Mali have a slight advantage of having played at the DY Patil Stadium in two Group B games before travelling out and returning to the same venue in under a fortnight’s time.

How much of an advantage the familiarity of the playing surface will be for Mali will be known tomorrow with one small difference from their stay and play earlier on – the rains have gone away.

In both of Mali’s previous games here, rain had made the ground wet and even in the quarterfinals against fellow – Africans Ghana they had to brave a soggy field in Guwahati to sail through.

Three-time Euro U-17 champions Spain will be confronted by the hard-tackling Africans who also play at a fast pace and the outcome will be determined by which team lasts longer in the these conditions although the game has an 8 pm start.

After losing to the stylish Brazilians, who too have advanced to the semis, Spain have not put a foot wrong. After brushing off the challenge from Niger and DPR Korea comfortably, the Spaniards had a tough game against fellow European outfit France at Guwahati and won on the back of a penalty goal by their leading scorer Abel Ruiz.

Striker Ruiz has scored four goals in the competition, including the first in the 3-1 victory over Iran in the quarters, and will certainly be tightly marked by Mali’s defenders.

“La Rojita” have another ebullient forward in Sergio Gomez and the deep Mali defence will have their hands full in keeping him and Ruiz at bay.

Mali, the 2015 finalists, too have an enterprising forward in Lassana N’Diaye who has pumped in five goals out of the 15 they have scored in the competition so far.

They have other key goal-poachers too in striker Hadji Drame and attacking midfielder Djemoussa Traore and the Spanish defence will have to be extremely vigilant in not allowing space to the quick-footed Mali players.

The fact that Mali have made 128 attempts at goal so far is an indication of how attacking they could be.

There will also be an intense battle for midfield dominance between the two teams and is expected to dictate the course of the match. – PTI