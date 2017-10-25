



While Krishna has already played against Delhi in the season opener, Arup was in the playing eleven in both the Ranji Trophy matches against Delhi and Karnataka. But prior to the match against the Railways, the BCCI instructed the ACA not to field these two players. Interestingly, both the players were registered for Assam by the BCCI till October 24.

According to ACA sources, both the players were registered for Assam before the start of the season. But after Assam’s match against Karnataka, the BCCI instructed the ACA to get an NOC (no objection certificate) from the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) for these two players so that they can play for Assam.

The sources further revealed that the RSPB denied NOC to as many as 14 players who are representing other states in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. As a result, now it is not clear whether the RSPB has any specific guideline as far as releasing any player to play for other state cricket association teams.

On earlier occasions it was observed that few Assam players were called by the RSPB to represent the Railways team in the Ranji Trophy and they were kept in the team only to warm the benches. Sitting on bench, such players not only lose their form but also confidence. So, the RSPB has to take care of their employee players who are not in the team and release them accordingly to play for other states.

Without Krishna and Arup, Assam’s pace attack certainly received a jolt against the Railways in their first home match this season. Both the pacers have been able to carve a niche for themselves in the domestic circuit in the last couple of seasons.

Now it may be termed as a deep conspiracy on part of the RSPO who did not allow the Assam duo to play against its team. It has also become uncertain for these two players whether or not they would be able to play in the remaining matches.