

Deepak Bansal of Railways bowls to Tarjinder Singh of Assam during the 1st day Ranji Trophy match at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. – UB Photos

Put into bat, Assam had a poor start as comeback opener Rahul Hazarika was out for 1 with the team’s total of 12. After that the home team started losing wickets at regular intervals and half of the batsmen returned to the pavilion with the scoreboard reading 78. But some gritty batting by Tarjinder Singh (43), Kunal Saikia (13) and Abu Nechim Ahmed (20) saw Assam crossing the 150 mark. In the top order, opener Rishav Das tried to build the innings with a 66-ball 32. Finally Pritam Das and Dhiraj Goswami stitched an unbeaten partnership of 40 runs which enabled Assam to cross the 200 mark. Tarjinder today batted with responsibility and faced 139 deliveries in his 182-minute stay in the middle which included five hits to the fence. Deepak Bansal and Amit Mishra picked up three wickets each.

SCOECARD

Assam 1st innings: Rishav Das c Chiranjeevi b Mishra 32, Rahul Hazarika c Rawat b Bansal 1, Pritam Debnath c Avinash Yadav b Bansal 16, Sib Sankar Roy lbw b Bansal 11, Gokul Sharma c Rawat b Anureet Singh 14, Tarjinder Singh lbw b Mishra 43, Kunal Saikia c Rawat b Mishra 13, Abu Nechim Ahmed c Ghosh b Anureet Singh 20, Pritam Das not out 37, Dhiraj Goswami not out 16. Extras: (b 4, lb 7, nb 2) 13. Total: 216/8 (85 overs). Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-42, 3-57, 4-78, 5-78, 6-117, 7-158, 8-176. Bowling: Anureet Singh 30-4-65-2, DN Bansal 21-4-50-3, ACP Mishra 22.3-6-56-3, Avinash Yadav 8-1-22-0, GK Chiranjeevi 3-0-4-0, Ashish Yadav 3-1-8-0.