

England players during a practice session ahead of their FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinal match against Brazil in Kolkata, on Tuesday. England players during a practice session ahead of their FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinal match against Brazil in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

The two spectacular strikes from Weverson and Paulinho saved the day for them after usually clinical Germans had taken the lead in the first half.

The crowd is once again expected to be behind the South Americans at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium tomorrow despite the fact that the match was shifted here at the last minute from Guwahati due to the rain-soaked poor pitch conditions there.

The last-minute shift caused players of both the teams some inconvenience as they had already reached Guwahati and had to take another flight within hours of alighting there.

England were based here for three group matches and the round of 16 game before proceeding to Margao for the quarterfinal.

Brazil, on the other hand, were earlier based in Kochi and Margao but felt at home here after getting overwhelming support at the Salt Lake Stadium in their 2-1 win over Germany. – PTI