Further highlighting the importance of appropriate and timely investments in R&D, he said, “Our R&D activities and upgradation of manufacturing facilities continue to give us that edge both in the market and in consumers’ psyche.”

Kurlopedic Technology is the latest innovation from the company, Pai said and added that all existing products from Kurl-on have been upgraded and infused with the Kurlopedic innovation.

Revealing the company’s growth plan in the country, Pai said, “Our planned expansions will not only increase the visibility of the brand, but will also give state-of-the-art stores to consumers, where they would get to understand the art and science behind Kurl-on products”.

To a question on the company’s market share in the North-east, he said, “We are going very strongly in the North-east region. While our all-India market share is around 35 per cent, it is around 55 per cent for the region. As for Assam, the figure is even better at 55 per cent.”

Pai also revealed the company’s plans for setting up a manufacturing base in Assam, saying the company had approached the State government for allotting land for the proposed plant.