The student body also passed a resolution to take steps to deport “Bangladeshi foreigners to their homeland” who have illegally entered Mizoram. The MZP also decided to urge the Government to look into the matter of registration of birth and death in Chakma inhabited areas as the officials dealing with the task were none other than the Chakmas themselves.

While appreciating the Government’s move to recruit more teachers in the State, the student body further passed a resolution to take steps to expedite the process of recruitment in order to mitigate shortage of teachers in government schools and colleges.Among other resolutions passed at the assembly, the MZP resolved to continue its efforts for unification of all Mizo ethnic tribes within and outside Mizoram by organising “Zofest” a festival of Zo tribes, which the student body begun since 2002.