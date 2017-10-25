He also welcomed Ampati Assembly congress youth president, Dipu Koch into the party and projected him as a leader of the grassroot, who can boost the party’s morale amongst the people in Mukul’s home turf.

“Dipu Koch joining NPP is an indication that people even in Mukul’s area are not happy with his leadership. Congress has failed to live up to the expectations of the people. There is a wind of change across Meghalaya and Koch would channelize the spirit of the party amongst the youth,” said Conrad.

At Congnapara in South West Garo Hills, Conrad announced that Ian Botham K. Sangma (Janggam), a young and educated leader was working hard to ensure NPP’s victory.