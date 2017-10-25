“We have to examine all the facilities and formalities before launching the service from Agartala. This train will start running in November”, the CAO told the media after meeting with Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

On the extension of railway service up to Garjee, Yadav said, “Our main target is to connect Udaipur and this was done much earlier. Now, we are concentrating on connecting Belonia”.

Yadav looked upbeat on the progress of Indo-Bangla railway project connecting Agartala and Gangasagar (Bangladesh). “Land acquisition process has already been completed and works are making good progress. Reports from across the border indicate that progress is good as far as Indo-Bangla railway project is concerned”, he added.