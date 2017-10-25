“I believe robust connectivity will solve all issues of the State and therefore, the State Government with all its machinery has to focus on this issue together with Niti Aayog for a road forward,” said Kumar, who was accompanied by Jitendra Kumar, Adviser (NER), Niti Aayog.

“You need to have a clear-cut vision document and a time-bound action plan. We at Niti Aayog will bring all relevant Ministries on the table and make a roadmap for Arunachal Pradesh in this direction,” he opined.

Appreciating Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s proposal to host a regional conference of Niti Aayog to be attended by all north-eastern States, Kumar said that it would be a perfect platform for the States to put their respective white papers on their requirements, priorities and the action plans to achieve these.

“You can call it as New Arunachal Mission 2022 that will give a concrete roadmap and its implementation in a time-bound manner,” Kumar said.

Earlier, Development and Finance Commissioner Ashish Kundra made a power-point presentation detailing the potentials and challenges before the State.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Power Minister Tamiyo Taga, Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mosang and Advisor to Chief Minister Tai Tagak.