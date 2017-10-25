The NPF Youth Wing has launched indefinite dharna in front of the Civil Secretariat in Kohima demanding the Speaker to expedite decisions on various petitions pending in his office.

Aier informed that the petition for disposal of disqualification petition within seven days received on September 25, 2017, has been disposed off with the ruling that the stipulation of seven days for disposal time is only for specific cases.

The seven-day period is applicable only for an MLA against whom disqualification is sought and had earlier asked for condonation and not for general petition which requires procedure of offering reasonable opportunity and time to the parties concerned, he maintained. The Speaker also appealed to the NPF Youth Wing to call off the dharna.

The Speaker said that the petition is being examined and the order would be issued in accordance with the provision of law as soon as possible.

He also informed that the request for recognizing Kuzholuzo Neinu as leader of the NPF Legislature Party dated July 31 received on August 7 is under reference for legal opinion.