Health camp

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 24 - Lions Club of Gauhati organised a health check-up camp at Panbari village near Chandrapur in the city on Sunday. Altogether 225 villagers benefited from eye screening, dental check-up, ENT check-up, diabetes test and general health check-up. At the camp a number of people were detected with diabetes as well as cataract and medicine was issued to the needy patients. A team of doctors from Lions Club attended to the patients, a press release said.