Excavator, dumpers seized

ANN Service

JORABAT, Oct 24 - A team of forest personnel led by DFO Ranjit Konwar today suddenly visited Jorabat and seized an excavator and two dumpers.According to the forest officials, a company named RP Associates, was illegally filling up its plot of land with red earth. The earth was being brought to the company’s plot located in Assam from Meghalaya without valid documents. DFO Konwar said the seized vehicles have been handed over to the Ranger of Sonapur Range. The three drivers have been detained for interrogation.