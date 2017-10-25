United Nations Day observed



GUWAHATI, Oct 24 - Along with the rest of the world, the Resource Centre for UN – NER and Don Bosco School, Guwahati, observed the 72nd United Nations Day at the auditorium of Don Bosco School, Guwahati on Tuesday, stated a press release.A meeting, organised on the occasion, was presided over by Fr Sebastian Mathew, Principal of the school. Mridul Mahanta, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Home, attending the meeting as the chief guest, spoke on the objectives of the UN and appreciated its efforts to maintain peace and security in the world.