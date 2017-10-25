Past recipients of the Balipara Foundation Awards include stalwarts of the Eastern Himalayas such as Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of Assam, who has single handedly planted a forest in the middle of a barren wasteland; Deben Bora, a ruthless ranger under whose leadership forests are an unsafe haven for poachers; inspirational young environmentalists like taxonomist Thingam Girija, who has documented the floral heritage of the Eastern Himalayas and Sandeep Gurung of Oh My India (OMI); Jigme Dorji, for his seminal work on conservation of the critically endangered white-bellied heron and ecotourism initiatives; Dr Tirtha Bahadur Shrestha, noted botanist and a hero of environmental conservation of endemic plant species in Nepal.

Since inception, the Balipara Foundation Awards have highlighted over 53 case studies ranging from the protection of endangered species and threatened habitats to the promotion of environmental education, tourism, products and services and development of community-driven conservation emphasising the interdependence between nature and ecology.