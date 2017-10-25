Hegde also inaugurated the Incubation Centre for Beauty and Wellness, an initiative under Capacity Building Scheme of the Ministry of DoNER and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. The proposed incubation centre will host facilities and machineries for providing hands-on practical training to prospective entrepreneurs. It will also provide handholding support to the trainees to start their own self-employment ventures.

In the interactive session held at IIE, Minister Hegde talked to the entrepreneurs, trainees and other invited guests. He appreciated IIE’s efforts at promoting entrepreneurship among the youths of the region. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in providing a platform to the states in their bid to promote skill development and entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, IIE Director Manoj Kr Das said that efforts would be made to provide incubation training and mentoring to youths in the next three years along with exposure to modern tools and machineries. There is a huge demand for such skills in the domestic interior sector, he said. He also said linkage on the financial, technological and managerial fronts would be provided during the training for facilitating start-ups in the respective sectors.

An interactive meet was arranged where Hegde interacted with the faculty and officials of IIE. IIE Director Das made a presentation on the activities of the institute, highlighting the different efforts and innovative initiatives taken by it to promote skilling and entrepreneurship in the region.