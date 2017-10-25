The programme, being conducted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kolkata, is being held under the sponsorship of the Women Cell of the Commissioner of Industries and Commerce, Govt of Assam.

Deputy Director Industries and Commerce Dr Minakshi Debi, while speaking at the inaugural session, infused inspiration and motivation among the participants. She asked them to take advantage of the government schemes and imbibe a spirit of entrepreneurship to succeed in life.

Director MSME M Sreenivasulu called upon the trainees to develop zeal and determination to eliminate challenges and assured of maximum support for participation in national and international trade fairs.

Faculty members from NIFT Dr Dibyendu Datta, Prasenjit Bhadra and Sandip Samanta will conduct the workshop till October 28.