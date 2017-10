Raas Mahotsav to begin from November 4



GUWAHATI, Oct 24 - Sanatan Dharma Mandir Management Committee of Nijara Ban area of Guwahati is going to celebrate the Sri Krishna Raas Mahotsav on the temple premises from November 4, stated a press release.The three-day festival will include pujas, archanas, aayoti naam, nagara naam and other religious activities. Many theme-based idols and structures will also be erected and placed across the locality to woo and educate the people.