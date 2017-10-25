“Dominance of illegal Bangladeshis in Assam can never be tolerated. And both the governments must ensure that the interests of the local communities are protected through Constitutional safeguards,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said.

Organisations including All Assam Tribal League, All Assam Tribal Youth League, Mising Mimag Kebang, All Bodo Students’ Union, All Rabha Students’ Union, TMPK, All Tiwa Students’ Union, All Tai Ahom Stuidents’ Union, All Dimasa Students’ Union, All Assam Adivasi Students’ Union, NC Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum among other organisations will take part in the demonstration.

“It is a joint decision taken by AASU and the 28 ethnic bodies and our demand is an error-free NRC without the names of any illegal Bangladeshis. Time and again we come to know about the tricks followed for inclusion of names of doubtful nationals in the NRC. The authorities must be extremely cautious against any such attempt. All the organisations also want full implementation of the Assam Accord for a permanent solution to all the burning issues of the State,” the student leaders said.

The student body further asked the State government to change its discriminatory policy towards the vernacular medium schools and take steps for securing the academic future of the students studying in government schools.