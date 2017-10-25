BJP decries growing Cong-AIUDF proximity

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 24 - The ruling BJP has termed the alleged growing proximity between the Congress and the AIUDF a threat to Assam. BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami said today AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal’s comments on Monday regarding his party’s willingness to explore closer ties with the Congress to unitedly put up a fight against the NDA has exposed the nexus between the two parties.“Ajmal’s comments have brought forth once more the fact that AIUDF and Congress had for long been engaged in a secret understanding. Both the parties have never cared for the greater interest of Assam and the Assamese community,” Goswami said. He said both the parties have never shied away from sacrificing the interests of the State and patronising illegal immigrants for the sake of vote bank and political power. Ajmal had on Monday said the AIUDF would take part with other anti-BJP parties during the nationwide agitation planned against the NDA regime on November 8 to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation.