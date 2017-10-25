Dr Angamuthu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said that more toilets would be constructed in the stretch of the walking plaza and more dedicated parking spaces would also be provided.

“Plans are afoot to prune trees and clear various view blocking elements associated with the River Brahmaputra,” he said.

The administration has decided to allow authorised street food vending in the stretch and a separate game zone for kids is also afoot.

“There will be a dedicated ambulance service and other safety measures for first aid to deal with any emergency,” said Dr Angamuthu. He said that the administration recorded a footfall of around 50,000 on October 22 at the plaza.

“Public reception was overwhelming. We will ensure that more facilities are added to enhance visitors’ turnout in a better coordinated manner,” said the DC.

The Guwahati Development Department (GDD) had last week decided to earmark a stretch of 1.5 kilometres along MG Road for use as a walking zone on Sundays. As per the decision, the road from Sukreswar Temple to Bharalumukh has been dedicated to walkers every Sunday from 4 pm to 10 pm, initially on an experimental basis.