All puja committees have been directed to arrange sufficient numbers of volunteers, have proper lighting facilities including generators at the venues.

The Inland Water Transport Department has been directed to prohibit plying of private boats in Brahmaputra during the puja. It will also keep ready rescue boats to deal with any exigency.

Use of crackers has been prohibited at the puja spots.

Parking at Fancy Bazar ghat has been prohibited on October 26 and the district administration has also directed the DCP (Traffic) to restrict heavy vehicles on MG Road on that day.

Adequate number of security personnel, including lady police, will be deployed at the puja venues.

Arrangements have also been put in place for fire tenders, ambulances and drinking water facilities at the puja venues. A police control room will be set up at Fancy Bazar ghat.