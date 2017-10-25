

Photo: ANN Service

The present-day building of the church was built in 1901. Being the first church of North East India, it is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Given that the building was extensively damaged by termites, Rev Angel Daimari and the pastorate committee of the church took the initiative to restore this historic church and give it a new lease of life. The members of the church contributed towards this cause.

Ranjib Baruah, a heritage conservation architect, supervised this project under the aegis of the Heritage Conservation Society of Assam (HeCSA). Other members of HeCSA who are actively associated with this project are artiste pensioner Manik Borah, chief advisor and retired bureaucrat Himanshu Shekhar Das along with Pradeep Sharma, Dr Bhupen Deka and Bikash Goswami as advisors.

“A combination of Tudor-style architecture and Assam-type construction was used to restore this church. To stabilise the building bamboo, GI lead and plaster were used,” said Jayanta Baruah, secretary of HeCSA.

The restoration process began in March this year and has been completed in record time. On October 26, the Christ Church will be rededicated by Rt Rev Michael Herenz, Bishop of the Diocese of North East India.