

Artistes performing on the first day of the two-day closing ceremony of Paryatan Parv at Brindaban Garden in Guwahati on Tuesday. – UB Photos

Assam Tourism is looking ahead to make a mark on the world arena by leveraging the identity of global celebrity Priyanka Chopra as its brand ambassador and also with a new tourism policy with attractive perks for film industry and other tourism-related industries.

A two-day closing ceremony of the Paryatan Parv started today at the Brindaban Garden here under the aegis of India Tourism, Guwahati, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in association with Ministry of DoNER, Assam Tourism and Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER).

As per government data, in 2015-16 a total of 5,642,950 domestic tourists and 26,320 foreign tourists visited Assam. In the past decade, domestic tourist visits recorded an average annual growth of 15.3 per cent and foreign tourist visits registered 8.2 per cent growth in the State.

“Tourism sector is one of the largest employment generators in India and clubbed with the participation of all sections of society, it will be a major engine of economic growth in a sustainable manner,” said Shoeb Samad, Regional Director of India Tourism Northeast.

Paryatan Parv was celebrated by hosting a number of events in the past 20 days and the closing ceremony would showcase ethnic and Indian cuisine, tourism-related information and handloom and handicraft of the region.

Speaking as the chief guest of today’s event, Vice Chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Nabadeep Kalita said Assam has great tourist potential with its rich cultural diversity, wildlife, flora and fauna and also the spiritual content.

“The Union government has also extended its help towards two tourism circuits, the heritage circuit and wildlife circuit and the Assam government is also planning big for promoting Assam Tourism across the globe,” he added.

FINER vice president Rajeev Agarwal said that the industry body is also ready to extend its full support to the promotion of tourism as it would encourage entrepreneurship in the State.

As per government data, the interest of international tourists in the north-eastern region has grown over the years with the region witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 18.3 per cent of international tourists from 2013 to 2015.