The curtain-raiser meeting held in a jam-packed hall of the posh Hotel Imperial was attended by State Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, State IT Minister Keshab Mahanta, State Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Additional Chief Secretary Ravi Capoor, who made a presentation on investment opportunities in Assam.

A road show, which is a part of the Global Investors’ Summit, is scheduled to be followed up with similar events in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, among other investment centres.

The Chief Minister said that while Bangladesh and Bhutan have already set up consulates in Guwahati, he would urge Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to request ASEAN to set up consulates in Guwahati.

Sonowal, citing the proximity of the State to Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and ASEAN, said investors would have the benefit of reaching a market of over 80 crore population. Earlier, Capoor in his presentation pointed out that all of ASEAN and Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar were within two-and-a-half-hour flying distance from Guwahati.

Claiming that militancy is on the wane, Sonowal invited investors to come to Assam with an open mind.

“Earlier, we were known as the land of extremism. The situation is not so anymore,” he said, pointing out that for the last two years, Independence Day was celebrated in Assam without any violence.

“It is our responsibility to provide security and an investor-friendly atmosphere,” said Sonowal, speaking in both Hindi and English.

Stating that it is the government’s job to provide connectivity, Sonowal said that an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore is proposed to be spent on developing road infrastructure in the next five years.

About developing the river transportation, he said the Prime Minister has promised to spend Rs 700 crore for dredging the Brahmaputra.

Lauding the Prime Minister for his initiative to develop the Northeast, Sonowal said that investment in Assam would be a win-win situation for both and the State government and investors would work hand in hand.

Earlier, the State Industries Minister said that during the last one-and-a-half years, investment worth Rs 6,500 crore has come to Assam.

Stating that the State needs skilled people, Patowary said the Sonowal government has created two new departments of Skill Development and Act East Policy. He added that the government proposes to set up skill development centres in 230 blocks of Assam.

Claiming that investors are now keen to invest in Assam, he said Baba Ramdev-controlled Patanjali group has sought 100 hectares of land in addition to 350 hectares already given by the State.

He said law and order problem is an issue of the past in the State, which was earlier known for insurgency.

Luring investors, Patowary said that the proposed North East Investors’ Investment and Promotion Policy will be limited to Assam and Northeast only. It will not cover States like Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh, he said.