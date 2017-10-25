“Furthering ‘neighbourhood first’ policy with a strategic partner. Prime Minister Modi receives president Ghani at Hyderabad House,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“Prime Minister Modi and president Ghani discussed range of bilateral, regional and global issues, express firm resolve to end menace of terrorism,” he added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Ghani, who is here on a one-day working visit. Ghani also met his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind. – PTI