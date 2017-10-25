The meeting was attended by State Chief Secretary Vinod Kumar Pipersenia, Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay, State Home Commissioner and Secretary L Sweety Changsan, Addition DG Pallab Bhattacharya, NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela, besides Register General of India (RGI) Srisailesh.

Officials, however, were tight-lipped about the meeting that lasted for over three hours. Later, talking to newsmen, the DGP said the work on the NRC will continue as before. As reported, the Supreme Court has been monitoring the updating work. A roadmap has been prepared to ensure that the NRC update work is carried on as before, the DGP said.

He said the meeting decided that the Centre and the State would coordinate and keep in close touch. “As of now there is no threat,” Sahay assured. The meeting also decided that the internal security situation of Assam would be reviewed again in the near future, he added.

Another official who attended the meeting said that they discussed about the affidavit that is to be submitted separately by the Centre and the State government before the Supreme Court, according to its direction.

Sources said the Centre has responded positively to the demand for additional forces but the State government officials have been advised to keep the situation under watch. The Sarbananda Sonowal government, apprehending trouble, has sought additional Central paramilitary forces to tackle the situation in the aftermath of the publication of the draft NRC. The root cause of the government’s headache is the possibility of the draft NRC excluding a large number of people belonging to a particular section. The government apprehends that certain political parties and vested interests might also indulge in a massive misinformation campaign to vitiate the atmosphere.

The State government said it has identified certain sensitive pockets both in the Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys, while SPs of all districts have been alerted to keep a close watch. “The government further sought a more proactive role from the Registrar General of India to remove apprehensions from the minds of all sections of people,” sources added.

The RGI’s role is likely to be crucial in the backdrop of certain parties seeking clarification from the State Coordinator about the definition of the Original Inhabitant of the State in the Supreme Court. The court is scheduled to take up the case for further hearing next month.

Hajela, during last hearing, had submitted a report stating that 17.40 lakh of the total 47.09 lakh applicants have been identified as Original Inhabitants of Assam, while the remaining 26.13 lakh applications are yet to be identified. Respondents like the State Jamiat have raised objections, arguing that on what basis original inhabitants were identified when the definition itself was not yet finalised.