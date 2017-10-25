Speaking at a joint press conference with Tillerson, the External Affairs Minister said both India and the US have agreed that President Donald Trump's new Afghanistan policy would be effective only if Pakistan takes action against terror groups on its soil.

"We discussed the issue of terrorism at length. This is a big threat for the whole world. We also discussed implementing President Trump's new Afghanistan and South Asia policy, so that it can achieve the desired results," Sushma Swaraj said.

The Minister said that both India and US have agreed that it is important to ensure that no country is a safe haven for terrorists. "We expressed serious concerns over increasing terror attacks in Afghanistan. It proves even today there are elements that are providing safe havens and support to terrorists. We agreed that we need to together ensure that no country provides safe havens to terrorists," she said.

She said nations supporting terror should be held accountable. "The nations that support terrorists or support them should be held accountable. We also agreed that Pakistan should take steps immediately to finish the safe havens for terror organisations that are there on its soil. We believe President Trump's new policy can be successful only when Pakistan indiscriminately acts against all terror groups," she said.

During his Islamabad visit on Tuesday, Tillerson told Pakistan that it must increase its efforts to eradicate militants and terrorists operating within the country.