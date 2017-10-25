On Tuesday, officials of the National Investigation Agency seized Rs 27.90 lakh from the houses of Shelly, Ikheli Yeptho, Shutoli and Hozheli at Naharbari Basti in Dimapur, the main commercial town of Nagaland.

Twelve mobile phones, three laptops, a hard disk and 33 documents were also seized, it said.

The raids were part of its ongoing case against them for extorting people and sending the money to Myanmar to fund the activities of the NSCN-K, which is still at war with the Indian state.

Niki Sumi, chief of military operations of the NSCN-K, was named by New Delhi as the key figure in the June 4, 2015 attack which killed 18 soldiers, along with the NSCN-K's Starson Lamkang and 'Major General' Neymlang.

"So far, we have not arrested anyone. Summons will be issued to Shelly and her associates," a top NIA official told IANS on condition of anonymiy.

Various intelligence agencies have been keeping a close watch on the movement and activities of Shelly and her associates in Nagaland and Manipur.

"The government wants to know the source of the money... No one is above the law," he said.

NIA officials said the seized money was suspected to have been extorted from the public or government servants and meant for sending to the NSCN-K camps in Myanmar to fund activities "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India".

In April, Shelly and her associates were arrested by Assam Rifles with Rs 18.47 lakh at Karong in Manipur's Senapati district. Security agencies believed that the money was meant to be sent across to Mayanmar to fund the NSCN-K.

But the court granted bail to Shelly and others and the seized cash and articles were released to the accused. Later, the agency filed a case against her and others on the orders of the Home Ministry.

The NSCN-K abrogated the ceasefire signed with the Indian government in 2001 in March 2015, just a month before the truce was up for renewal.

Subsequently, Khaplang's rebels went on a killing spree, attacking Indian soldiers in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.