L. Purujit, General Secretary of the Federation, said: "Though other states had implemented the recommendations one-and-a-half years ago, the Manipur government is still fumbling. The BJP had promised before the elections that if voted to power, the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented."

But the Joint Administrative Council of two trade unions said they did not join the mass agitation. Directors of some departments claimed normal attendance.

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar said: "The government can't pay the salaries as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission since it would involve over Rs 1,200 crore."

The Manipur government has some 84,000 employees.