Subsequently, the science project presentation competition was officially inaugurated by Khonsing Rongpi, EM for Health & Family Welfare Department, KAAC with retired headmaster of Howraghat Town Girls High School and ex-president of Aryabhata Science Centre, Howraghat Block, Tarun Handique, present headmaster of Howraghat Town Girls High School, Bhabhesh Rajbongbngshi and Ganesh Bhatta, headmaster of Howraghat English Medium High School.

In his inaugural speech, KAAC EM, Khonsing Rongpi stressed on the present need of science study in the society. He said that the superstitious faith of the common people can be eradicated only through science. Knowledge of science should reach every child for the development of country.

Meanwhile, he urged the Karbi Anglong district organising committee of the NCSC to entice students towards the field of science and technology. Rongpi urged the district organising committee to involve all science teachers and headmasters of every school in Karbi Anglong in order to boast the idea of science among the students. Besides, he assured the organising committee to help them in the interest of substantial improvement of the students. Tarun Handique also spoke elaborately on the needs of science in the present context.

It may be mentioned here that more than 90 science projects were presented by the students during the science presentation competition. Altogether 16 schools under Howraghat subdivision participated while 10 schools from Bokajan subdivision also participated.

The organising committee said that the students who gave a good performance in the presentation programme will be selected for the State-level science presentation programme to be organised by the State-level committee of the NCSC.