DOOMDOOMA, Oct 23 - Parag Bhuyan, the president of Kakopothar Press Club, executive member of Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA ) and a local correspondent of a vernacular daily sustained severe burn injuries on his face, hands and legs when the kolgos he was trying to ignite exploded on the Dipawali night. He is undergoing treatment at a nursing home at Dibrugarh.A team of TDJA led by its president Anuj Kalita visited the journalist at the hospital on Saturday. Parag Bhuyan is the younger brother of BJP leader and former minister Jagadish Bhuyan.