Blood donation camp organised

Correspondent

DERGAON, Oct 23 - The NSS unit of Dergaon Kamal Dowerah College (DKDC) organised a blood donation camp recently. The camp organised in collaboration with Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital Blood Bank, Golaghat was inaugurated by the principal of the college Dr Ranjit Kr Bordoloi. A total of 32 units of blood were donated by volunteers of the NSS unit of the college. The blood units were collected by a group headed by Dr Jayanta Borgohain along with six technicians of the blood bank. The key person of the camp, Asstt Professor of Political Science as well as the in-charge of NSS unit of DKDC, Dr Dhiren Tamuly opined that the members of NSS donated blood voluntarily. He also revealed that a blood donor group in the college is likely to be formed for the benefit of the college family as well as the common people of greater Dergaon area.