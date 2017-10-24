11,895 litres of country liquor seized in Sivasagar

ANN Service

SIVASAGAR, Oct 23 - A team of Sivasagar Excise department led by Excise Inspector Asotosh Baruah confiscated 11,895 litres of country liquor, 130 litres of foreign liquor and registered a total of 183 cases against illicit liquor vendors after carrying out 17 raids during the Durga Puja and Diwali celebrations in different places including Sivasagar town, Sologuri, Kalugaon, Mogarahat, Amolapatty, Phukan Nagar, Bhatiyapar, Amguri, Dupdar, Samaguri, Hanhchora, Belimukhiya, Nitaipukhuri, Thowra, Changmaigaon, Solegaon, Kenduguri and Banmukh. Altogether 53 persons have been arrested under the Assam Excise Act 2000, a DIPRO press release said.