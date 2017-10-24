2 killed, 11 hurt in road mishap

Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA, Oct 23 - Two persons were killed and 11 others injured in a road mishap which occurred at No. 1 Selenguri under Kakopothar Police Station on NH-52 around 8.30 pm on Sunday evening. According to reports, the mishap occurred when a Datsun Ready Go (AS 23 Q 0743) car collided head-on with a Traveller (AS 06 AC 2178). The Traveller was carrying CRPF personnel. One Dilip Konch (55), who was in the car was killed on the spot while two other passengers of the car were severely injured. The ten CRPF jawans who were in the Traveller also received injuries. All the injured were sent to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital. According to the latest report, one more injured passenger of the car succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.