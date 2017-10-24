15-day Raas fest at Gauripur from Nov 4

Correspondent

GAURIPUR, Oct 23 - The 15-day Raas festival is scheduled to start from November 4 next at the historic Chilarai Harimandir of Golakganj. In the meantime, a 31-member celebration committee has been formed with Kamini Kanta Ray and Kartik Chandra Ray as president and secretary respectively.Attempts are being made to construct attractive stalls to place the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha numbering about 50. Narayan Malakar, the famous idol maker of western Assam is busy in giving finishing touches to the idols day and night. Besides the joint idols of Krishna and Radha, a large number of idols depicting the early life of Krishna and his ten incarnations will be placed in the decorated stalls. A number of religious programmes and cultural functions will be held to attract visitors. Hundreds of devotees, mainly of the Rajbongshi community, are expected to take part in the festival of Rasleela of Lord Krishna. Special arrangements will be made to install the idol of Kaliadaman in a nearby pond to attract the visitors. Arrangements will also be made to provide drinking water and prasad to the attending visitors.