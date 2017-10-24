Tezpur boy Parthadeep shines in Germany

Shambhu Boro

TEZPUR, Oct 23 - Armed with a determined aim since his childhood, a brilliant boy of Rubber Bagan area here has been able to shine abroad. Son of the historic city of Tezpur, Parthadeep Mahanta has prepared himself for an aeronautical space journey after completing a tough and challenging training programme in Germany. Already working in Scotland as an engineer, he aims to become an expert space engineer in his life.Parthadeep, son of noted playwright, writer and journalist Late Deepak Mahanta and Kalpana Mahanta of Tezpur’s Rubber Bagan area, was born in 1987. The brilliant student did his schooling from Don Bosco School here with letter marks in five subjects in the HSLC Examination in 2003 and cleared his higher secondary final examination (Science) from Darrang College here with flying colours. Partha, who wanted to become an aeronautical engineer since his childhood, cleared his course of aeronautical engineering from the University of Physics, Scotland. Parthadeep, besides achieving a license from ACS Aviation for aircraft engineering, also took training at the Centre for Space Journey, Germany. Moreover, Parthadeep who has taken training on space journey from Gunsili Satellite Earth Station has also taken training on handling of super computers from Edinburgh University. The 30-year-old youth has also completed a course on Principles and Law of Space from London University and a course on Space System and Engineering from Southampton University. He has also taken a degree from Highland and Island University. The people of the Tezpur town are delighted with the success of the brilliant youth.