Correspondent
MORIGAON, Oct 23 - A literary function to commemorate the life and works of noted poet and journalist of Morigaon district Late Helim Hussain was organised by Morigaon Zila Sahitya Sabha and Morigaon Kabi Mancha jointly at Pobitora Haat here on Sunday. The function held on the occasion was presided over by Harendra Bora, president, Morigaon Zila Sahitya Sabha. Explaining the purpose of the meeting, Ajit Sarma, secretary, Morigaon Zila Sahitya Sabha said that noted poet Helim Hussain, who was the correspondent of Dainik Janambhumi and Natun Dainik wrote many poems in Prantik, Janakranti, Siralu and Dainik Agradoot which drew the attention of the then noted poets of Assam like Naba Kanta Baruah and Hiren Bhattacharya.
But, this promising poet of Morigaon died untimely and his premature demise created a void in the literary field of Morigaon district. To publish his literary works, Morigaon Sahitya Sabha has taken a number of measures, Sarma added.
Inaugurating the meeting, Hemen Das, Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon said that exercises in literary works must continue in Morigaon district as shown by poet Helim Hussain.
Participating as the chief guest in the function, noted poet Anis Uz Zaman dwelt at length on the latest trend of poetry in many nations of the world. He said that Assamese folk literature is rich in comparison to other contemporary literatures of India.
Releasing the poetry collection titled, Teje Phule Snata Mur Seujia Atit of Late Helim Hussain, which has been edited by his wife Jarjina Hussain, Zaman said that Helim Hussain was a poet of extraordinary calibre. Referring to the preface of the book written by noted journalist Homen Borgohain, Zaman said Helim’s poems cast a ray of hope in the reader’s life.
In the function, Bubumoni Goswami, adviser, Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti, Parag Jyoti Mahanta, professor, Morigaon College and Mrinal Hazarika, prolific writer also spoke on the occasion.