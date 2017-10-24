But, this promising poet of Morigaon died untimely and his premature demise created a void in the literary field of Morigaon district. To publish his literary works, Morigaon Sahitya Sabha has taken a number of measures, Sarma added.

Inaugurating the meeting, Hemen Das, Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon said that exercises in literary works must continue in Morigaon district as shown by poet Helim Hussain.

Participating as the chief guest in the function, noted poet Anis Uz Zaman dwelt at length on the latest trend of poetry in many nations of the world. He said that Assamese folk literature is rich in comparison to other contemporary literatures of India.

Releasing the poetry collection titled, Teje Phule Snata Mur Seujia Atit of Late Helim Hussain, which has been edited by his wife Jarjina Hussain, Zaman said that Helim Hussain was a poet of extraordinary calibre. Referring to the preface of the book written by noted journalist Homen Borgohain, Zaman said Helim’s poems cast a ray of hope in the reader’s life.

In the function, Bubumoni Goswami, adviser, Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti, Parag Jyoti Mahanta, professor, Morigaon College and Mrinal Hazarika, prolific writer also spoke on the occasion.