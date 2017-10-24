Almost 1200 participants, 900 boys and 300 girls representing various educational institutes, local people, BSF personnel etc., took part in the half marathon.

On the occasion, a colourful event was also organised by the BSF at its camp, where rich floral tributes were paid to the martyrs from Dhubri and its nearby areas including constables Dulal Chandra Roy, Mohd Mofil Uddin, Tanuram Narzary, Adit Kumar Das, Lankeswaar Thakuriya and HS Bikash Narzary.

The event was attended by Gauripur MLA Nijanur Rahman as the chief guest along with Commandant (OPS) SM Kispotta, Commandant AS Rathore, Commandant (174Bn) CH Seturaman, 2Nd IC (67 Bn) Gajendra Sharma, DIPRO Bikash Sharma, along with many other dignitaries.

While interacting with the gathering, Rahman remembered the struggle and bravery of the martyrs of BSF who had lost their lives while guarding the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders under dynamic operational situation and multi-geo terrains.