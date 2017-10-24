

Gitacharyya Purandar Baruah addressing the three-day residential workshop at Barbari in Nalbari district. – Photo: Correspondent

Explaining the relevance of the Gita, Baruah added that the Gita will never die but we need the Gita to keep the society alive in a proper way. “A strong value-based society will be built if the new generation follows the philosophy of the Gita,” he stated.

Baruah further said that India’s value-based lifestyle is now globally accepted. The three-day residential workshop was attended by Sumanta Chaliha, a known agricultural scientist, Dr Niranjan Kalita, professor of SB Deorah College, Basistha Bezbaruah, ‘prantiya pramukh’ of North- east, RSS, Manoranjan Sarma, Kshitish Kakati and Phanidhar Deka, as resource persons.

The workshop conducted by Pradip Bhattacharya, secretary of the Barbari Than Unnayan Samiti was also addressed by its president Manoranjan Chakravarty.