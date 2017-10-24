

Youths transporting plantains after Diwali to Khaligduar RF. – Photo: Correspondent

When asked Mithu Sarkar, one of the youths leading the drive, told this correspondent that they always saw wild elephants roaming in the villages for food. “We saw the plantains discarded after Diwali celebrations, causing unhygienic atmosphere in the villages. So we decided to clean our villages and offer the banana trees to wild elephants taking shelter in Khalinguar Reserve Forest near Nonai forest range office”, Mithu Sarkar proudly said. The youths namely– Mithu Sarkar, Mahesh Choudhury, Raju Dutta, Niranjan Saikia and Jadab Mandal of Garuajhar village had joined hands for the mission. They had collected several hundred throw-away plantains from Garuajhar and Dhorabasti villages to be offered to wild elephants. They also offered bags of salt along with the banana trees.

It needs mentioning that man-elephant conflict has turned very critical in Udalguri district with deaths of nearly 100 people and 45 wild elephants in the last six years. Wild elephant habitats have been shrinking due to massive deforestation and human encroachment in the forest lands. In such a situation, the activities of the youths have earned wide appreciation here.