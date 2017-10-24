|
Post Diwali, throw-away plantains used as fodder for wild elephants
Correspondent
KALAIGAON, Oct 23 - In a very positive development, the youths living in and around Garuajhar village near the Indo-Bhutan border in Udalguri district cleaned several villages after the Diwali celebrations on October 20. Defying pouring rain, the youths collected all the throw-away plantains that had been used during Diwali the previous night, to be offered to herds of wild elephants taking shelter in the Nonai range of Khalingduar Reserve Forest.It may be mentioned that on October 20, some youths were seen picking up the throw-away plantains from houses or roadsides in the pouring rain, to be loaded on to a tractor. People thought they were from some government or tea garden agency on a cleanliness drive. But, they were mistaken. Actually it was a bright idea of a few youths of the locality, who thought it was the right moment to combine social work and wildlife conservation together. The youths shared the necessary expenditure from their own pockets for transportation of the banana trees to be transported to the forest at a distance of ten km.
Youths transporting plantains after Diwali to Khaligduar RF. – Photo: Correspondent
When asked Mithu Sarkar, one of the youths leading the drive, told this correspondent that they always saw wild elephants roaming in the villages for food. “We saw the plantains discarded after Diwali celebrations, causing unhygienic atmosphere in the villages. So we decided to clean our villages and offer the banana trees to wild elephants taking shelter in Khalinguar Reserve Forest near Nonai forest range office”, Mithu Sarkar proudly said. The youths namely– Mithu Sarkar, Mahesh Choudhury, Raju Dutta, Niranjan Saikia and Jadab Mandal of Garuajhar village had joined hands for the mission. They had collected several hundred throw-away plantains from Garuajhar and Dhorabasti villages to be offered to wild elephants. They also offered bags of salt along with the banana trees.
It needs mentioning that man-elephant conflict has turned very critical in Udalguri district with deaths of nearly 100 people and 45 wild elephants in the last six years. Wild elephant habitats have been shrinking due to massive deforestation and human encroachment in the forest lands. In such a situation, the activities of the youths have earned wide appreciation here.