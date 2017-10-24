BAI announces Rs 5 lakh cash award for Srikanth



NEW DELHI, Oct 23: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) today announced a cash award of Rs. 5 lakh for Kidambi Srikanth for winning his third Super Series Premier title with a dominating victory at the Denmark Open in Odense.Srikanth got the better of Lee Hyun II of South Korea 21 -10 21-5 to clinch the title at the USD 750,000 Super Series event yesterday. “We are very proud of what Srikanth has achieved in the Danish Open. Our boys are on a roll and I can only see them winning more laurels for the country,” Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma said. – PTI