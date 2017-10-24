7th India Club AITA C’ship Series



GUWAHATI, Oct 23 - The 7th India Club AITA Championship Series got underway today at the India Club courts here. The all India ranking tournament is held under the auspices of the All Assam Tennis Association and is organised by city based India Club. Altogether 80 players from various parts of the country are taking part in the championship. The tournament features both boys and girls U-14 years category. Today’s results: (Girls singles) Sydea Janasheen Jumana bt Tania Kumari 4-1, 4-2; Shakshi Baruah bt Anushka Debnath 4-1, 4-0; Sinung Langkam bt Shubhan-krita Bordoloi 4-0, 4-0; Shivangini Talukdar bt Ananya Borthakur 1-4, 4-2, 5-3; Jwalita Jonson bt Meghna Bhardwaj 4-0, 5-3; Snigdha Patibandala bt Sabina Khatun 4-1, 4-2; Charmie Nongmei-kampam bt Agu Yumnam 4-2, 2-4, 5-3; Namrata Das bt Priyanka Gogoi 4-1, 4-0. (Boys singles) Anchit Gogoi bt Debanga Pratim Hazarika 4-1, 4-0; Sahir Farhaz bt Aritho Ghosh 4-0, 4-0.