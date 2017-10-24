GLTA Junior Tennis from Oct 26



GUWAHATI, Oct 23 - The 2nd Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship will be organised by the Guwahati Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) at the Nurul Amin Tennis Complex in RG Baruah Sports Complex here from October 26.Nabajyoti Kalita, organising secretary of the championship informed in a press release that the championship will be held for boys and girls singles U-18, 14 and 12 years. All winners will be awarded with cash scholarship. The championship will carry a total amount of Rs 2 lakh as scholarship money. Altogether 230 players from various parts of the region are taking part in it. The championship is being sponsored by sports goods manufacturer HEAD, Oil India Limited, State Bank of India, Ricon Hotel. The tournament will be inaugurated by former National tennis champion Susan Das Choudhory while Queen Ojha, vice chairman, Sports Authority of Assam and Pabitra Ram Khaund, director, sports and youth welfare will also be present in the opening ceremony.