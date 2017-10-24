However, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad indicated that a “rotation policy will be applicable” for the captain as well.

It is expected that Kohli will be rested for the final Test and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which is slated in December as he would be required fresh and re-energised before the tough tour of South Africa.

“With regards to Virat Kohli, there were some speculations that he is going to be rested for the whole of Sri Lankan series, it is not right. As far as the Test series is concerned, he is going to play and at some point of time, the rotation policy that we are following will apply to the captain,” Prasad made it clear during a media conference.

Prasad said Kohli’s workload is being monitored.

“We are also monitoring his workload. He has been playing continuously right from IPL till today, we need to give him a break which we will consider after the Test series,” he added.

There are no surprises in the Test squad with Abhinav Mukund making way for a fit-again first-choice opener Murali Vijay. Vijay did not take part in the last Test series against Sri Lanka due to a hand injury and some other fitness related issues.

Predictably, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback in the longer version with Kuldeep Yadav being the third specialist spinner in the 16-member squad.

Senior speedsters Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are back in the mix for the five-day format along with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha.

In the T20 squad, the 23-year-old Siraj, who first came into prominence for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been rewarded for his impressive performances for India A during a recent tour of South Africa and matches against New Zealand.

The 22-year-old Iyer has been a consistent performer for his home team Mumbai and India A during the past one year.

He scored a double hundred earlier this year in a warm-up game against Australia along with a match-winning hundred against South Africa A in the summit clash of an away tri-series.

His call-up is on expected lines as he has had some good knocks for the Delhi Daredevils in the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League. – PTI