

A file photo of the Mali-Ghana quarterfinal match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Indira Athletic Stadium in Guwahati held on October 21. A file photo of the Mali-Ghana quarterfinal match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Indira Athletic Stadium in Guwahati held on October 21.

FIFA further revealed that despite the great efforts by all involved parties, including the authorities in Guwahati, to preserve the pitch, FIFA had to take this decision following consultations with both teams in order to safeguard the players’ health and to ensure the best playing conditions.

It was certainly a heart-breaking news for the entire Northeastern region as it will be deprived from watching a mouth-watering football match.

Now question arises, why precautionary measures could not be taken well in advance as Guwahati was declared as one of the venues over one year back.

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium was set up for the 2007 National Games and after successfully conducting the Games, the stadium has hosted several international and national level football tournaments, including the Indian Super League (ISL) for last three years.

Moreover, during June-July, a peak rainy season, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare organised State level school tournaments where they organised five-six matches on a day in this pitch. After a series of heavy shower also the ground remained intact and matches were organised without any interruption.

This time the local organising committee of the FIFA had handed over the responsibility to a Delhi-based farm which took over the renovation works and finally handed over the ground to FIFA in the first week of September.

It has been alleged that the pitch of the ground is not a cambered surface because of which the rain water could not automatically flow out. The drainage system was also not up to the mark due to which water logging took place during the Mali-Ghana Round of 16 match. It resulted in heavy damage to the ground and finally the all important semifinal had to be shifted to Kolkata.

It may be assumed that the agency which was assigned for the renovation work of the pitch did not have a solid surface under the grass which remained soft and just after one match the ground was affected.

Few days back on October 10, the India-Australia T20 International match was held in the city. Despite constant rainfall in the city, the Assam Cricket Association Stadium managed to host its maiden T20I successfully owing to a state of the art drainage system.

After two days, on similar weather conditions the final match of the T20I series had to be called off at Hyderabad due to poor out field.

FIFA announced – fans with a valid ticket for the semifinal originally planned to take place in Guwahati will be able to request a refund for the purchase value of their tickets, and also will have priority access to purchase tickets for the semifinal in Kolkata.