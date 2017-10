400 gm heroin seized



SHILLONG, Oct 23 - The anti-narcotics division of Meghalaya police today arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized over 400 gm of heroin, worth nearly Rs 35 lakh, from their vehicle at Mawblei in East Khasi Hills district.The car, on its way to Shillong from Manipur, was stopped by a home guard as it was driving on the wrong side of the road, police said. Two people immediately fled the scene while the third was nabbed by police, district SP Davis Marak said. – PTI