Army jawan’s wife, daughter missing from Arunachal
MUMBAI, Oct 23 - NCP lawmaker Supriya Sule has approached Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Subhash Bhamre, urging them to help trace the wife and daughter of an armyman from Maharashtra who have been missing from Arunachal Pradesh since September 20. “The wife and daughter of Army Naik Anil Gondge of Dahung Post, Arunachal Pradesh, missing,” Sule tweeted in which she tagged the two leaders. “I have asked Rijiju and Bhamre to help trace the jawan’s wife and daughter,” the NCP leader said.Gondge was serving at Dahung Post in Arunachal Pradesh.
“Gondge’s wife Swapna had set out from her home, along with their 1-year-old daughter, for the Nagbaba temple on September 20. When she didn’t return home till evening, a report was filed with local army authorities,” a relative said.
Her relatives fear that the mother-daughter duo may have been kidnapped by Naxals or fell victim to a human trafficking racket. – PTI