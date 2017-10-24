“We have instructed local councils in all localities within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) to start inspecting if all vehicle owners in their jurisdictions have garages,” an official from AMC said.

It was in 2010 that the State Assembly passed the Mizoram Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Rules, 2010 that makes garage mandatory for vehicle owners in Aizawl. It has taken seven years for the government to finally enforce the Rules.

A meeting of Traffic Management Committee on July 27, 2016, gave vehicle owners in Aizawl one year to make garage, setting a deadline of October 31, 2017.

“Those failing to have a garage during the last one year, will no longer be able to own a car,” an official of Traffic Management Committee said.

The move is aimed at easing the ever-increasing traffic congestion in the narrow and winding roads in the State capital.

The first city in the country to use Maruti cars as taxis because of its small size, Aizawl, which has a population of 3.5 lakh people, boasts of 1.25 lakh vehicles. Vehicles parked on the roadsides have added more woes to the traffic congestion. “As more and more people are buying vehicles, it is getting extremely difficult to find space for traffic especially in the State capital. With houses located on the slopes of the ridges, citizens have developed the habit of parking their vehicles at night on the roads. This has to stop, and thus the amendment in the motor vehicle rules,” said a State Transport department official.

Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Aizawl district, said the Rules will apply to vehicles beyond MZ-01-F 7188, because this was the last registration made before passing of the Amendment Rules.

“Registration of vehicles after this specific registration number have been approved only after the owners confirmed that they have garage or parking space,” a Traffic police official said. Officials said the Rules will be strictly enforced and offenders will get appropriate punishment as per the law. Some have seen the Rules as “draconian” and even impossible to be enforced.

“As we all know, most of the houses in Aizawl are inaccessible by roads. Those whose houses can be accessed only by steps are prevented from owning a vehicle, which can be violation of their Fundamental Rights. Before enforcing such strict rules, the government must arrange parking lots on the roadsides which can be rented,” said Laltanpuia.

“In our locality which is not as congested as market areas, parking of vehicles on the roadsides has never created traffic problems. Therefore, problems of roadside parking cannot be the same for main roads and bylanes,” he added.