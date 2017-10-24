|
Baghmara in darkness for 5 days
Biplab Kr Dey
TURA, Oct 23 - Baghmara town in South Garo Hills has been without electricity for the past five days.“To think that a district headquarters can be without electricity for almost a week in this day and age is a shock to say the least,” said SR Sangma, a resident of Baghmara.
Electricity was shut down following the storm that hit the region five days ago and is yet to be restored. The MeECL had stated that they were doing their utmost to restore electricity as quickly as possible, though they were clueless about where the fault lay, sources said.
“Power supply to Tura has been restored only yesterday,” said South Garo Hills SP Abraham T Sangma, when contacted.