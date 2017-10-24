Ravi is here in Nagaland to hold peace talks with the working committee of six NNPGs, which is being held for the first time in the state.

Besides the ongoing Naga political dialogue between the Government of India and the NSCN(IM), the six NNPGs have also been invited to involve in the peace talks before a final settlement is achieved.

Ravi said the Centre cannot be indifferent to the stakeholders representing the Naga society at the grassroots level and the active cooperation shown by them so far will surely reach an “honourable and acceptable solution in the near future”.

He said the Naga issue cannot be fragmented. “We cannot have too many agreements and solutions. There will be one peace process and one agreement that will be inclusive and comprehensive,” Ravi said. – PTI