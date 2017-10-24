DIMAPUR, Oct 23 - The interlocutor for Naga peace talks, RN Ravi today lauded the Naga tribal grassroots organisations and civil societies for making it possible for the six Naga National Political Groups (NNGPs), who are now formally party to the peace process, to come together.“This is a historic development because howsoever comprehensive the Naga issue, we cannot leave anyone out of the peace process. We must strive to the best of the ability to make it happen,” Ravi said.
Ravi is here in Nagaland to hold peace talks with the working committee of six NNPGs, which is being held for the first time in the state.
Besides the ongoing Naga political dialogue between the Government of India and the NSCN(IM), the six NNPGs have also been invited to involve in the peace talks before a final settlement is achieved.
Ravi said the Centre cannot be indifferent to the stakeholders representing the Naga society at the grassroots level and the active cooperation shown by them so far will surely reach an “honourable and acceptable solution in the near future”.
He said the Naga issue cannot be fragmented. “We cannot have too many agreements and solutions. There will be one peace process and one agreement that will be inclusive and comprehensive,” Ravi said. – PTI